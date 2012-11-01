Premier League giants Chelsea have reportedly changed their mind about making a possible move for Juventus left-back Alex Sandro.

Alex Sandro has fallen down the pecking order at Turin this season and has made only 11 starts so far. His spot in the first-team has now been taken over by Kwadwo Asamoah and while he could have been a Chelsea player already, a move to Stamford Bridge never materialised for the Brazilian full-back.

And Sky Sports suggests that Chelsea have now pulled the plug over a possible move for Alex Sandro as they believe that the left-back isn’t as expensive as Juventus value him to be now. His performances have declined and there’s a feeling at Stamford Bridge that he isn’t value for what they might end up shelling out for him.

Juventus were eyeing a move for Roma full-back Emerson Palmieri, if Alex Sandro did go elsewhere, but now Palmieri too is likely to stay at the Stadio Olimpico.

Kaustubh Pandey