Chelsea boss Antonio Conte may have delivered a superb victory on Sunday against Spurs at Wembley but even that is not enough to silence the rumours of an impending departure from Stamford Bridge.





A frustrating summer transfer window has left the Italian tactician unhappy at what he sees as a lack of ambition to keep the club at the summit of English football and as his relationship with the Chelsea hierarchy continues to come into question, German newspaper Bild reports that owner Roman Abramovich is still lining up possible replacements.

The latest name in the viewfinder is former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel who quit his post at the end of last season and is currently out of work and it's reported that Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia has already contacted the German tactician. The Blues are in the habit of losing managers who have just delivered the Premier League title as both Carlo Ancelotti and Jose Mourinho will testify to, at the moment, it seems unlikely that Conte will survive beyond the current campaign.