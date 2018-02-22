Chelsea choose Conte replacement

Chelsea and Antonio Conte are destined to to separate at the end of the season. The club's heavy defeat against Barcelona at the Camp Nou has confirmed that the paths of the Premier League club and the former Juventus coach will not continue together once the season is over.



As reported by Tuttosport, the relationship between Conte and the club's management has been compromised for some time due to disagreements on the transfer market, and the lack of results this season has done the rest. So, while Conte is preparing to live the last months as a coach of the Blues, Chelsea management have reportedly already chosen Luis Enrique as a replacement for Conte for the 2018/19 season.