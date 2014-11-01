Chelsea close in on £45m deal for Leicester winger
31 August at 13:40Riyad Mahrez is close to joining Chelsea in a £45m deal, according to the Sun.
The Leicester winger was pictured with a fan outside a Paris airport but his destination was unknown. Now the Sun believed that Mahrez is heading to West London ahead of a £45m switch.
Roma were the last to bid for the player, but their £30m bid was rejected by the Foxes. Also interested were Arsenal and La Liga giants Barcelona, but it looks as though it is Chelsea who have come in to seal the deal for the Algerian attacker.
Despite being open about wanting to move on from the King Power stadium, Mahrez has started Leicester’s last three Premier League games, as his side battled to keep hold of one of their star players.
But now they have finally caved in, as a bid of over 40m from Chelsea was enough to nab the player and bring him to Stamford Bridge.
