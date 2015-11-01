Chelsea ‘close to signing’ French defensive starlet
03 April at 16:30Chelsea are said to be close to completing the signing of French starlet Issa Diop, according to a report of the Mirror. The Premier League table leaders need to add defensive reinforcement to their squad and the British paper claims the Frenchman is the next name of Antonio Conte’s transfer shortlist.
Diop, 20, has two goals and as much assists in 25 appearances with his hometown club Toulouse and the Blues are reported to be in advanced talks for the signing of the talented U21 France International.
The Daily Mirror claims Diop could move to the Stamford Bridge for a transfer fee in the region of £ 15 million (approximately € 17 million) and that the Frenchman won’t be the only new defender to move to South West London at the beginning of the next campaign.
Borussia Monchengladbach star Andreas Christensen, in fact, is also going to make return after his two-year loan spell in Germany with the Bundesliga giants willing to loan Man Utd promise Timothy Fosu-Mensah to replace the departing Danish centre-half.
Go to comments