According to reports in Diario Gol , Chelsea are close to completing a deal for Spanish striker. The 24-year-old Real Madrid frontman has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge for several weeks now and the player has now told his current President Florentino Perez that he;s leaving the club in the summer.

Real were anxious to try to tempt the Premier League leaders to part with Belgian star Eden Hazard in a player plus cash swap deal that would take Morata to West London but Blues boss Antonio Conte has stated that his play-maker is going nowhere at the end of the season.



Chelsea has reportedly tabled a £34M offer for the player and the portal has stated that Morata’s girlfriend has already purchased a house in London. With current striker Diego Costa set to leave at the end of the current campaign, Morata, who Conte was instrumental in bringing to Juventus shortly before he took over the Italian national team, is now looking like he will be the new man up top next term.