Reports in The Telegraph state that Chelsea are closing in on their first summer signing. The journal claims that Monaco midfielderwill be Antonio Conte’s first capture as Premier League champions with final talks set to get under way next week.

It’s understood the Conte will have a £200M transfer kitty this summer to strengthen the squad ahead of an assault on the Champions League next term and the 22-year-old French international will be the first to arrive at Stamford Bridge.



The fee is believed to be around £42M and the word is that Conte’s assult on the newly crowned French champions will not end there with reports suggesting he will go back to the principality for Bakayoko’s international team-mate Thomas Lemar. Their midfield pairing, as well as the firepower up front with Kylian Mbappe, are the main reasons why the club has ended its 17 year wait for a French league crown.



It’s also believed that Conte may be ready to throw in the man whose goal clinched the Premier League title at West Brom, Michy Batshuayi, as part of any agreement.