Antonio Conte has made it clear that he isn’t going to Inter.

The Chelsea Coach said as much after his Pensioners defeated Manchester City last night, doing the double over the Sky Blues with a 2-1 win.

“I’m honestly annoyed when I find myself on the first page. I know Andrea Pastorello, but when I hear others talking I don’t like that,”

“If someone wants to know something they can ask me.

“Now we’re fighting with gritted teeth and we hope to achieve unexpected objectives, then we’ll try to build something important for next season”.

The former Juventus Coach has often been linked to Inter in the last few weeks, even when current manager Stefano Pioli was winning games with the Nerazzurri.

Now that he’s lost to Sampdoria, Juventus, Lazio and Roma, the club looks to be searching elsewhere.

Chelsea are reported to have offered the Coach a very enticing new deal.