Antonio Conte has invited his players to win the FA Cup in order to make this “a fantastic season”.

Chelsea were crowned Premier League champions last night after Michy Bathuayi’s late goal at the Hawthorns allowed the Blues to beat West Brom 1-0, giving them an unassailable lead at the top over second-placed Tottenham.

“It has been a great season,”

“To be a fantastic season we have to win the FA Cup.”

'This is for my players. I have to say thanks for their commitment, attitude and passion - and their will to do something great this season.

This is the first title that the Lecce native has won away from Juventus, with whom he lifted three straight Scudetti from 2012 to 2014 before taking over the Italian national team.

'We have won this title together. We fought a lot to win this title. My players were fantastic in a club who supported us.'

'Yeah, we celebrated with my players. I think it's normal after a great achievement like this. But we have to organise a good lunch or a dinner to excuse me for the whole season.'

'They waited for me after the celebrations with the fans, and put Champagne and beer on me. I think I have to change my suit because my suit is a disaster now. I'm wearing the tracksuit, but I think I'm living a moment very important. I'm enjoying this moment a lot.