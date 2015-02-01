Conte comments on Chelsea exit rumours, Italy return
02 February at 16:20Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is being linked with a return to Italy national team as the new FIGC vice-commissioner Alessandro Costacurta has openly admitted that he will soon meet the former Juventus manager to offer him to return to coach the azzurri.
Conte, however, insisted he does not want to leave and played down reports that he will be leaving Chelsea at the end of the season.
"Costacurta is a friend and we played together in the national team in 1994”, Conte said.
“However, he may he forgot I still have 18 months of contract with Chelsea and my desire is to respect this contract. My intention, my will is to respect the contract. We signed a three-year contract and I think our desire is to continue and to respect the contract”, Conte added.
"It’s normal to be under pressure, this season has been all the same. I don't understand why it's only around me, maybe because it is Chelsea. If I stay without pressure, I don't like it. I like to have the pressure and I like this type of situation.”
Go to comments