Chelsea concerned that Diego Costa has become too fat to sell this summer
12 August at 10:15
They’re desperate to find a buyer for him but Chelsea chiefs are becoming concerned that Spanish striker Diego Costa has put on too much weight over the summer and now they run the risk of not being able to offload him.
Having been told he doesn't figure in Antonio Conte’s plans this season, the 28-year-old was given an extended summer break and it seems that he’s been over indulging during this period. Having not been seen at the club’s training complex in Cobham, Costa has been piling on the pounds back in his country of birth, Brazil and photographs submitted on social media show off his ever expanding waistline.
With the transfer window remaining open until August 31, The Sun reports that the Premier League champions are looking for potential suitors for the volatile striker and with only Atletico Madrid showing any interest (despite their transfer embargo until January 2018), options are now looking limited for a player who lit up the Premier League last season with some scintillating displays.
Go to comments