They’re desperate to find a buyer for him but Chelsea chiefs are becoming concerned that Spanish striker Diego Costa has put on too much weight over the summer and now they run the risk of not being able to offload him.









Having been told he doesn't figure in Antonio Conte’s plans this season, the 28-year-old was given an extended summer break and it seems that he’s been over indulging during this period. Having not been seen at the club’s training complex in Cobham, Costa has been piling on the pounds back in his country of birth, Brazil and photographs submitted on social media show off his ever expanding waistline.