Chelsea: Conte and Costa have another argument with boss reportedly shouting ‘go to China’
13 January at 19:17Antonio Conte and Diego Costa have reportedly had another argument and, according to Sky Italia, the Italian tactician has reportedly shouted at the Spaniard ‘go to China’. The Italian broadcasters report on their website that the argument between Chelsea’s head coach and the Blues’ striker happened last week even if Sky Italia fails to specify why the duo lost their cool later last week.
Conte is said to have shouted at Diego Costa something like ‘go to China’ (Conte’s words are said to have been much more explicit) and that the striker has instinctively followed his manager’s ‘advice’ making contact with intermediaries to know whether there is any Chinese club interested in signing him. Days before the argument, Costa had received an offer in the region of € 35-million-a-year with Chelsea that had also been tempted by a very lucrative proposal coming from the Chinese Super League.
Both the player and the club, however, rejected the Chinese approach and despite their recent argument there is no chance to see Diego Costa leave the club in the January window.
