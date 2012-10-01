Chelsea: Conte appears set to miss Hazard, Kante tonight

Following their crucial clash against Liverpool this weekend, it appears Antonio Conte will take a measured approach to Wednesday’s Premier League match against struggling Swansea. With Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kante still feeling the effects of their injuries, the Italian tactician appears ready to give the duo a rest this evening.



The Liverpool match followed their Champions League clinching victory over Qarabag on Wednesday, which has put strain on the health of his two most important outfield players.



In Hazard’s place, Pedro or Willian can slot into the upper three forward position. Willian should have the edge as he played hero in their draw against Liverpool. As for Kante, Chelsea’s most important player, his former Leicester teammate Danny Drinkwater, who’s finally healthy, should slot into the role in midfield alongside Tiemoue Bakayoko.



Though they are facing Swansea, Conte’s strategy is not without risk. As we dissected before, Kante is the engine to Conte’s system, and losing him will adversely affect his club.