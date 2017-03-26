Alvaro Morata. The 24-year-old is ready to depart the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season and with the Premier League his preferred destination, Chelsea look to be in pole-position to land him.

The Italian tactician was instrumental in bringing Morata to Juventus back in 2014 but he left to take up the position as national team boss just days before the player arrived in Turin. With his current star striker Diego Costa constantly being linked with a move to China, Conte has now made the Spanish international his number one summer target.

The journal also understands that Conte has told patron Roman Abramovich that he intends to make a full assault on the Spanish capital to bring the player to London and the Russian billionaire has given the green-light for him to do just that.