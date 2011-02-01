Chelsea: Conte confirms Emerson arrival, Dzeko status...

Speaking at a press conference in London on Tuesday, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte revealed the details of his side’s January transfer window, which involves Roma’s Emerson and Edin Dzeko.



ON EMERSON:

Yes [he is close]. The club decided to send Kenedy on loan and we had two options - to buy another player or work with a youngster. If there is news, the club will tell you. He only played in Italy last season and had a good season with Roma. He had a bad injury but he is recovering. I don’t know if he is ready to play but we are talking about a player of another team in this moment.



ON DZEKO’S FAILED MOVE:

I don’t like to speak about other players. He is a Roma player and I think he will continue to be a Roma player.



ON GIROUD:

I give my opinion to the club and then they try to do their best in the transfer market. I can speak about specific characteristics of players and how we can improve. But we are talking about players of other teams and must continue to have respect.

