Reports have emerged that Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is thinking about making a move to sign Swansea’s Spanish striker Fernando Llorente. The Italian tactician knows all about the player’s ability having had him in his Juventus team back in 2013. The 31-year-old enjoyed himself under Conte in Serie A netting 27 times in 92 appearances for the bianconeri.





British tabloid The Sun has revealed that Michy Batshuayi, brought in by Conte last summer, has failed to convince and was even left on the bench in the Boxing Day game against Bournemouth despite the absence of the suspended Diego Costa. Now the Italian is believed to want to bring in an experienced frontman to aid Costa as the Premier League leaders look to stay ahead of the chasing pack.

Llorente arrived in South Wales last summer and has scored six times in 15 appearances so far. Having already played under two different managers since the start of the season, the Spaniard is believed to be frustrated at the Liberty Stadium and would jump at the chance to link up with his former boss at Stamford Bridge.







