Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has stated that his 23-year-old striker Michy Batshuayi will not be leaving the club in January. Despite rumours linking the Italian tactician with a move for both Bayer Leverkusen frontman Javier Hernandez and his former pupil at Juventus, now Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente, Conte has quashed any possibility that the Belgian will sacrificed in the New Year.





Conte explained to reporters ahead of today’s match against Stoke City that; “He wants to stay and I’m happy, he is a young player who has only just started on his career path. I think it’s very important for him as a footballer to complete this season [at Chelsea]. We are working a lot with him”.

Since arriving at Stamford Bridge from Marseille in the summer, Batshuayi has barely featured for the Blues and Conte even left him on the bench on Boxing Day despite his main striker Diego Costa serving a suspension.





