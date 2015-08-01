Diego Costa was given an extra day off to spend more time with family in Brazil due to the fact that he’s suspended for the Boxing Day clash against Bournemouth. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois headed out to the USA whilst Nathanial Chalobah, tweeted pictures from Disneyland.

After some of his top stars travelled around the world earlier this week, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte today defended his decision to allow his players to relax before the busy festive schedule. Strikerwas given an extra day off to spend more time with family in Brazil due to the fact that he’s suspended for the Boxing Day clash against Bournemouth. Goalkeeperheaded out to the USA whilst, tweeted pictures from Disneyland.

The Blues are on an 11-game winning run and Conte defended his decision by stating that; “Yes, I gave them three days off because I thought that my players deserved this after a really intense period. We played the three games in six days and I thought that the best way to recover was to have three days off”.



When quizzed about his jetsetters he replied; “Well, when you get three days off you don't know the destination of our players! But I think the most important thing is to recover, to not only do so with your body but also your head.”







Steve Mitchell @barafundler