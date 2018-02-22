Chelsea, Conte doesn't want to talk about the league title...
08 April at 23:00Chelsea played against West Ham today as the game ended 1-1. Here is what Antonio Conte had to say to the English press after the game (via Evening Standard):
" Result? Well yes we surely have to be upset. I think this game describes our season well since we played well but ended up conceding. We weren't clinical enough and then they made us pay for it late on in the game. We created the chances but we couldn't finish them off which has been an issue for us this year. We have to improve but this was surely a game we sould've won. Frustration? I am very mad and I hope my players are upset too. We have to have the right mentality going forward if not, we won't improve. We win and lose together and so this is why I am mad. We have to do better and that's on us. The other teams find ways to score goals and they don't always conceded in crucial moments so this is on us. League title? Well we haven't been good enough. I am getting bored and tired of always repeating myself. It's always the same thing, we are in this position because of the fact that we aren't clinical enough...".
