Chelsea: Conte explains benching Fabregas

Cesc Fabregas was the game-changer for Chelsea yesterday as the Blues managed a 1-1 at Anfield Road recovering from one goal down after Mo Salah’s opener. The Spaniard replaced Danny Drinkwater in the 74th minute and the Premier League champions netted the equalizer with Willian a few minutes later.



Talking to assembled media at the end of the game, Conte explained why he decided to start the Spaniard from the bench.



“I think when you play every three days you need to rotate your players. It’s hard to take some decisions, but every coach always try to take the best decision for the team. It’s important to rotate players otherwise players can be very tired.”



“Look at Cesc for example, he played every game from the beginning of the season and for this reason I took this decision.”



Watch Conte's full explaination in the video below

