Chelsea: Conte explains touchline incident with his assistant

Chelsea are ruling the Premier League as the Blues are enjoying a nine-point lead over second-placed Tottenham. Antonio Conte’s side won their last league game against Arsenal with a stunning 3-1 win that has pushed the Gunners out of the title race.



During the week-end’s Stamford Bridge clash, Conte was spotted laying into Chelsea assistant first-team coach Angelo Alessio and the Italian tactician has released an interview with Sky Sport to explain the reasons behind his ‘aggression’.



“We had lost a man at a corner and needed to get the message.”



“During the corner I wanted to change some positions, because in the second corner Arsenal put six men and we lost a man on the edge of the box. It was very dangerous. I tried to shout to my players, and then I said to my assistant 'try to send the message to change the situation'."



“Angelo knows me very well. We win and we lose all together”.