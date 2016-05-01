Chelsea: Conte fails to reveal further details on Dzeko-Emerson transfer

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte talked to media ahead of Chelsea’s EFL semi-final clash against Arsenal. The Italian boss was of course asked a few fresh updates on the possible move of Edin Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri to the Stamford Bridge. Conte’s cold reply, failed to reveal any further detail about the ongoing deal: “I don’t know, as you know very well if there are news about the transfer market the club will inform you”, Conte said.



