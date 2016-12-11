Chelsea, Conte: "Future? I still have one more year of contract..."

Antonio Conte's Chelsea future has been a very hot topic as AC Milan have had interest in him. Here is what the Italian manager had to say to the press today concerning his future with the Blues (via the Dailymail):



"Future with the club? I still have another year of contract here, at this moment I am fully concentrated on Chelsea. I want to keep working hard with the players as we want to keep improving. I want to see if I will be able to take this team to another level. My players have been doing great and they have been working very hard. We have to continue with this great spirit and we have to keep on fighting hard every game. I know we can do better and we will have a few crucial games coming up for us...".



As Conte said, he still has another year of contract at the end of this season but AC Milan as well as a few other clubs have shown a lot of interest in him. Time will tell as his future is still in doubt....



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)