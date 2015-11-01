Chelsea: Conte hits back at unhappy Willian

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte publicly criticized midfielder Willian amidst reports that he is unhappy with his role at Stamford Bridge.



When asked about the Brazilian, Conte offered a terse response. “Why are you asking about Willian and not [Eden] Hazard at the start of the season, and not Pedro the same?" he said. "They have the same situation. Every game I have to make the best decision. My players must be happy to stay in Chelsea and to play for Chelsea and to play for our fans.”



"They must be happy if they start the game, or if they stay on the bench and come on. I think I have clever players to understand the situation and accept it. Hazard, at the start of the season, accepted the situation to stay on the bench before finding the right form. It's the same for Pedro, for Willy [Caballero], for other players.



Willian has started just six of Chelsea's 12 Premier League matches this season



"When you are in a great team, you have to accept this and, at the same time, you must be happy to stay in a great team."