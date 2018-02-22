Chelsea, Conte: " I am only focused on our upcoming games..."
16 March at 20:10Antonio Conte's Chelsea have been knocked out of the UCL by FC Barcelona as their focus is now on their next game against Leicester. Gary Cahill and Alvaro Morata have been dropped by the English and Spanish national teams as they haven't been playing well for Chelsea of late. Here is what Antonio Conte had to say on the matter as he spoke to the English press (via Express):
" Cahill and Morata being dropped? I don't think you should be asking me this question since this is a question for their national team coaches. I am only focused on our upcoming game and I want to have players that are in good physical shape. It is up to the national team coach to make the best possible decisions for his country, this is not up to me. We want to finish in the top 4 and also win the FA cup, this is our goal. Leicester? They are a very good team so it won't be easy on us but we have to fight hard. There aren't many games left so we have to do well in each game. Morata? Maybe he will score on Sunday....".
Chelsea have dropped to fifth in the EPL standings with only eight games to go on the season. Time will tell...
