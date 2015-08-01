Chelsea, Conte: "Mourinho? He suffers from dementia it would seem..."

Antonio Conte's Chelsea are currently third in the EPL standings as they are one point behind José Mourinho's Manchester United. With Manchester City well ahead, the Blues and the Red devils will fight for the second place in the standings. Here is what Conte had to say about Mourinho's words as he spoke to the English press:



" I am a clown? I think Mourinho might be suffering from dementia. I think he should remind himself of what he has done and said in the past. Wenger? When Arsene looks back at the game, he will realize that he was lucky with the refereeing decisions. I could talk about the refereeing decisions against us for a month but I won't since you have to respect these decisions. I guess Wenger forgets that in our last few meetings against Arsenal we always lost a man to a red card....".



Chelsea are coming off a 2-2 draw against Arsenal as both sides will meet again soon in the English Football league cup. Conte and Mourinho will meet again on February 25th as this should be a heated game as well...