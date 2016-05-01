Chelsea boss Antonio Conte talked to media after the Blues’ win against Brighton. The Italian tactician did praised Morata for his 10goal in the current campaign but had also words of praise for the Spaniard’s compatriot Azpilicueta: “Azpilicueta? He also has to score, assists are not enough – Conte said smiling -. I think as you know very well, Azpi has very good feet, there is this great link between him and Alvaro. Is not first time. I hope to continue this way. Alvaro should pay a dinner, more than one dinner. If they invite me I’ll be happy to go with them.”As for the transfer window which is about to open, Conte named one player he’d be really glad to coach: “I must be honest, I think it’s not right to talk about players of other teams, especially if you link players with us. I think July if very far but at the same time I have aI’ve always said If I had to go to war, I always want to have him with me.”