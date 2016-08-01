Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has told billionaire owner Roman Abramovich the players he wants to strengthen the club in the summer. The Premier League leaders had a quiet January in the transfer window but the Italian tactician is ready to splash the cash in the summer to bring some more high-profile names to Stamford Bridge.



Moussa Dembele, Real Madrid frontman Alvaro Morata and Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.

According to the Daily Mirror, the players at the top of his wish-list are Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, Real Madrid frontman Alvaro Morata and Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.

20-year-old Dembele was reportedly the subject of a £40 million bid last month and sent the rumour mill spinning into overdrive when he arrived in London on deadline day. This turned out to be a false dawn however with the player in the capital to undergo a scan on an injured knee. Spanish striker Morata is out of favour at Real and reports on Wednesday stated that Conte has already been in contact over a possible switch to West London.



Highly-rated Dutch defender van Dijk has been the subject of interest from several Premier League clubs with Manchester City looking like the biggest threat to the Blues in the race to secure his signature. Abramovich however, has been so impressed with the work carried out by Conte that he will back him all the way in his quest to strengthen an already formidable squad.