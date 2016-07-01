Chelsea: Conte ponders €50m bid to sign former Juventus midfielder
21 December at 22:23Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is interested in signing former Juventus midfielder Arturo Vidal and, according to Don Balon, the Italian manager is ready to offer € 50 million to sign the Chile International from Bayern Munich.
Vidal, 29, embodies the figure of perfect midfielder for Conte who had been coaching Vidal during his three-year spell at Juventus. Under the Italian manager, Vidal has imposed himself as one of the best midfielders in the world as he can combines stunning stamina, run and vision with cold blood in front of goal, so much so he netted 48 goals in 171 games during his time at the J Stadium.
If rumours coming from Spain are to be believed, Conte is ready to splash the cash for the former bianconeri star next summer offering € 50 million to Bayern Munich. Vidal’s contract with the Bavarians runs until June 2019. Roma’s Radja Nainggolan remains a more than valid alternative in case Conte fails to sign his Chilean pupil.
