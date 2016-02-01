Chelsea, Conte praises Morata: 'This is his first season...'

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte talked about the Blues’ star striker Alvaro Morata ahead of tonight’s Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid. The Premier League giants have already qualified for the knock-out stage and this is what Conte had to say about the Spaniard: “He is very happy to play for Chelsea and I’m very happy to have a player like him. For Alvaro this is the first season that he is playing with some consistency, he is showing us that he is a great striker, he has room for improvement, he can became one of the best strikers in the world.”



Morata joined Chelsea in a € 80 million deal from Real Madrid last summer. Both at Juventus and at Real Madrid he was not a regular starter but he became Chelsea’s main striker once he moved from Madrid to London last summer.



Morata, 25, has 10 goals and four assists in 20 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

