Antonio Conte will be given a huge transfer kitty if he decides to leave Chelsea and head back to Italy to join Inter Milan. The Nerazzurri’s Sporting Director Piero Ausilio has just returned home from China were he has been discussing the club’s summer strategy with owners The Suning Group.

According to SportMediaset will be given a huge transfer kitty if he decides to leave Chelsea and head back to Italy to join Inter Milan. The Nerazzurri’s Sporting Director Piero Ausilio has just returned home from China were he has been discussing the club’s summer strategy with owners The Suning Group.

Despite the diligent work being done by current coach Stefano Pioli, the Zhang family are reported to want a bigger name in charge to take the club forward next season and the former Juventus tactician is the man they have identified.





The Daily Express reports that Chelsea are desperate for Conte to remain in post at Stamford Bridge and have offered the Italian a mammoth new deal which he has yet to sign. Despite last weekend’s home defeat to Crystal Palace, the Blues are still odds-on to claim the Premier League crown and owner Roman Abramovich wants Conte to lead the club back into the Champions League next season.

With Barcelona still not having confirmed a replacement for the departing Luis Enrique, Conte is keeping his options open and looks set to keep everyone guessing about his future until the end of the current campaign.