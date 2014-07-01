Chelsea: Conte reacts to Hazard Panenka goal

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte was asked his thoughts about Hazard’s panenka penalty which helped the Blues to seal a crucial 3-1 win against Newcastle. The Belgian star netted a brace and his second goal was scored from the spot. Here’s how Conte reacted to Hazard’s ‘Panenka’ goal. Here's what he had to reply:



“The most important thing is to score the penalty, then you can decide what you want, the way you want to kick but for me the most important thing is to score. I think next time he must pay attention because goalkeepers study penalty takers. He could do it again, I repeat, the most important thing for me is to score the penalty and that’s what happened.”



Watch the manager’s reaction during the press conference in the video below.