

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has recalled Dutch defender Nathan Ake back from his loan-spell at Bournemouth .The highly-rated 21-year-old has a release clause in the deal with Bournemouth that states the Premier League leaders can recall him at any time. Conte has been so impressed by his performances this season that he has done exactly that.

Having been nurtured in the youth ranks at Stamford Bridge, Ake now looks to be firmly in the Italian’s plans for the second half of the season and ahead of tomorrow’s FA Cup Third Round tie with Peterborough United, Conte explained that; “Honestly, I’m evaluating his situation, because Ake could be an interesting opportunity in this window for us.”



Having started the last eight games where he has been eligible for The Cherries, Ake is in a rich vein of form and with Conte scouring the transfer market for defensive reinforcements, he may just have found the perfect man for the job.





