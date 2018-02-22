Chelsea: Conte reveals truth about future
07 April at 18:15Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has revealed the truth about his future, amidst links of a move away from Chelsea at the end of the season.
The 48-year-old Conte joined Chelsea in the summer of 2016 and won the Premier League title in his debut season in charge at the helm of affairs. Despite that, the club has struggled this season and is currently fifth in the Premier League and could end up in the Europa League next season.
Ahead of the club's Premier League game against West Ham, Conte was talking to reporters in the club's press conference. He was asked about his future at the club. The Italian said: "People close to me know what my intentions are. I want to continue working here."
Talks have been strife regarding Conte's exit and a host of possible replacements have also been named, including Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri and former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
