Chelsea boss Antonio Conte was in the stands last night to watch Juve’s narrow 1-0 win over Inter at the J Stadium and reports in Italy suggest on one player in particular.



According to Tuttosport, the Italian tactician was there to observe Brazilian full-back Alex Sandro, a player that he hugely admires and one he hopes to bring to Stamford Bridge next summer. There had been reports last month that Conte had his sights set on the 26-year-old in the January transfer window but the latest coming out of the peninsula is that he will be a priority target ahead of next season.



Sandro arrived in Turin in the summer of 2015 from Porto for €26 million which raised several eyebrows but the Brazilian international has proven to be worth his weight in gold for the Bianconeri and has an integral part of coach Massimo Allegri’s squad. Having a contract with the Serie A champions until 2020, it’s believed his current market-value is somewhere in the region of around €45 million.