Chelsea: Conte says Begovic can leave but only on one condition

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has spoken to English media ahead of tomorrow’s FA Cup clash against Bretford. The Italian tactician has been asked many questions regarding the transfer strategies of the club for the last few days of the January transfer window.

Second-choice goalkeeper Asmir Begovic is being tipped to leave the club in the current transfer campaign as the Bosnian shot-stopper is willing to get more game time than what he’s getting at Stamford Bridge.



Conte has confirmed that Begovic can leave the club, but only on one condition.



“Begovic can leave Chelsea, provided that we find the right replacement for him. If we fail to sign another goalkeeper, he’ll be staying with us until the end of the season. I am happy with the team that I have at the moment, I don’t know if we’ll sign someone else before the transfer window shuts.”



​Begovic has four appearances in all competitions with Chelsea so far this season.

