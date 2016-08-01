He’s in line to become the PFA Player of the Year but Chelsea boss Antonio Conte believes he can still improve French midfielder N’Golo Kante. The 25-year-old has been in devastating form once again this season and looks set to land a consecutive Premier League title after leading Leicester City to their historic triumph last year.



His current mentor however, believes he’s still not the finished article and in an interview with the club’s official website, Conte explained that; “my job is to try and improve my players and I want to improve my players through working very hard,’ said Conte. ‘We are talking about a great player – he played very well in the past, last season with Leicester, and he is playing very well also this season with us.”



“We are working in some aspects to try and improve him, to make him a more complete player, but we are talking about a great player. N’Golo is also a fantastic person, with great commitment and he is a great example.”



“He’s a really good guy – he always has a smile on his face and this is fantastic. During training sessions, he works a lot, but with a smile. To see this is great for the other players, for the staff, for me and all the people who work at Chelsea. He’s a great player and, I repeat, he always puts 100 per cent in the game but also in the training.”



“In my career I like a lot this type of player, also because I was this type of player! I always appreciate this player, with great generosity, with great ability to work for the team. I think it’s important to have this type of player if you want to win. Not only great talent, but also players that run a lot during the game.”