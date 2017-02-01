The January window may have just closed but Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is already looking ahead to making some marquee signings in the summer. Reports in the UK today suggest that the Italian tactician has made contact with Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata over a possible switch to Stamford Bridge next season.



The 24-year-old is becoming more and more frustrated at not getting a regular starting berth at the Spanish giants under new boss Zinedine Zidane and with Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang now stating he will be leaving Germany this summer, it’s believed he will become Los Blancos’ main transfer target with Morata making way.

