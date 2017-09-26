Chelsea, Conte talks about Morata and Hazard ahead of Atletico clash
26 September at 21:00Chelsea boss Antonio Conte spoke to the press (via AS.com) ahead of their UCL game tomorrow, here is what he had to say: " Atletico are a very good team, as they have a lot of UCL experience. They are a well organized team with a good coach and we must be attentive during this game. On the other hand, we have enthusiasm to play again but we know that we will face a good team tomorrow. What do you think of Koke and Saul? They are two great players. Saul is young, but he looks like a top player. Koke has experience and is important to Atletico".
Morata? He is very important to us, but he's just 24 years old. Before he was not a fixed starter but he now has a lot more pressure on his shoulders. Hazard? He is a crucial player for us too, he was very good for us last year but we even want more from him this year. We will try hard to win tomorrow but I know that it won't be easy. Diego Costa? I have no problems with Diego Costa, he wanted to leave and we wish him well for the future. The Spanish clubs have been dominating the UCL and the Europa league, they are very strong. You have to be competitive, everyone wants to give their best in this competition. It won't be easy to play in Atletico's stadium, we have to respect them. David Luiz?He is very important to us indeed...".
