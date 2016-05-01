Chelsea, Conte: "Here is what we need on the transfer market..."
27 August at 19:30Antonio Conte's Chelsea beat Everton earlier today by a 2-0 score as they earned another three crucial points early on in the EPL season. Mourinho's United are still leading the way (with a perfect 9 points) but Conte's Chelsea now seem to be on a hot streak. Here is what the Italian coach had to say after his team's win in an interview with Sky ( via the Dailystar) : "We had to be more clinical, this is one of the only negatives from today's game. In England, if you don't take your chances then you risk getting caught back up by the other side so this is why it is very important to capitalize on your chances. Transfer market? We need signings. I know that the club is working hard on this front since this coming month we will be playing 7 important games and I will need to have some flexibility...".
Chelsea are currently in 6th place as they accumulated 6 points over the past 3 games. They started off the season bad as they lost at home to Burnley but they have since turned things around with wins against Tottenham and Everton.
