Chelsea, Conte: ‘Two players set to return from loan’

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has spoken to English media ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League clash against Stoke City. The Italian tactician has shared his thoughts on the incoming transfer window revealing that two players will return from their loan spells due to lack of game time.



“Kenedy and Musonda will return from their loan spells because they are not playing enough. We’ll be monitoring them over the next few weeks to evaluate them and chose the best option for their future.”



“Buying players in January is not easy, because every team want to keep their best players.”

