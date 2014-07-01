Chelsea, Conte wanted Lukaku? Emenalo: 'He is now happy with Morata'

It had been reported that Chelsea wanted to acquire Romelu Lukaku from Everton but in the end, José Mourinho's Manchester United got to him first. The Blues then signed Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid instead last summer. Here is what ex-Chelsea sporting director Michael Emenalo had to say on the matter as he spoke to Metro:



"Like in life, when you want to get something but it doesn't go down as you wished, there is always a little bit of sadness. Even so, today Antonio Conte is very happy with Alvaro Morata. I really think Alvaro came at Chelsea with the right mentality and the credit goes to him for adapting as quick as he did to the EPL".



Morata has been very good for Chelsea as he scored 10 goals and added 4 assists in 16 starts for Chelsea on the season (in the league and UCL). The Spanish international is still very young as he will be one to watch for in the future....



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)