Chelsea, Conte wants a Bayern Munich star: the latest

Chelsea have been pretty good of late as they are currently third in the English Premier league standings, two points off second placed Manchester United (who do have an extra game played). It is not a secret that Antonio Conte wants his club to acquire some talent in January as he wants to give Barcelona a run for their money in the UCL knockout stage. According to English sources, it seems like Bayern Munich's Arturo Vidal is on Antonio Conte's wish-list. The Chilean international's future is in doubt as his current deal with the German club expires in 2019. He could certainly leave soon and Chelsea will surely be interested in signing him. Time will tell...



Arturo Vidal has been pretty good for Bayern Munich this season as he appeared in 23 games as he scored 5 goals and added 2 assists in all competitions. He will be looking to get more money as there could be a few EPL clubs who make him a big offer in months to come...