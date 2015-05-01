Chelsea: Conte wants Pirlo move, CR7 threatens to leave Real if they sign Hazard
05 April at 16:10This is quite an exciting day for Chelsea fans and not only for tonight’s Premier League clash against Manchester City. The Blues are being linked with a number of big names around Europe and earlier today, Sky Sport journalist Massimo Marianella claimed Romelu Lukaku’s Chelsea summer move is a done deal.
According to The Express, however, Conte is not only looking to strengthen Chelsea’s squad, but is also aiming to improve the team’s backroom staff for the next season. The Italian tactician is rumoured to be considering a move for former Juventus star Andrea Pirlo whose contract with New York City runs until December 2017.
Former Chelsea’s assistant coach Ray Wilkins has told talkSPORT the former Italy star could be on his way to the Stamford Bridge from January 2018.
"I know for a fact he has been around Stamford Bridge on a number of occasions this year. "He's the one that Antonio Conte would like. He managed him at Juventus until he was 34. He is the one he will want to come in”, Wilkins said.
Meantime, Diario Gol in Spain claims Cristiano Ronaldo does not want Florentino Perez to sign Eden Hazard this summer.
The Belgian has emerged as Zinedine Zidane’s priority target but Cristiano does not want either him of Griezmann to move to the Santiago Bernabeu in order to keep his very own crown at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Portuguese does not want ‘big egos’ to move to the club and would rather prefer Aubameyang, Dybala, Dembele or Mbappe to join Real Madrid in the summer.
Go to comments