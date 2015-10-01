Chelsea, Conte: 'We put in a great display. Transfers? I am expecting...'

Antonio Conte spoke to the press after their 2-1 win versus Tottenham, here is what he had to say : "We put in a great effort today in a difficult moment considering the injuries and suspensions. I had to try different things and change formations as we were playing against a very good squad in Tottenham. This is why I want to congratulate my players, they deserve it. We gave it our all and I am very proud. This is the real Chelsea? Maybe. I know that we are giving our 150%. We have to fight hard since we are the current EPL champions even if we are not the favored ones by the betting odds. Transfer market? I am not expecting anything as I am fully focused on my job. I want to help my players reach their potential. Even if one, two or five new players arrive, we have to focus on our individual jobs".



Chelsea started off their season last week with a shock home defeat to Burnley but have now put themselves back in the hunt of things with an impressive victory over Tottenham.