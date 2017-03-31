Chelsea cool their interest in € 70m Real Madrid striker as Conte prefers Everton, Arsenal stars
01 April at 10:40Chelsea will probably spend big money in the summer as the Blues are preparing to make their return to the Champions League next season. With Diego Costa’s future at the Stamford Bridge which is still up in the air, the Premier League giants are going to invest big money to strengthen their attacking department.
Alvaro Morata had emerged as one of the possible summer targets of Chelsea, so much so the striker had already told his teammates he believes he would have moved to South-West London at the end of the season.
The Telegraph, however, reports Chelsea have cooled their interest in the Spain striker as Everton’s Romelu Lukaku and Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez have emerged as priority targets for Chelsea’s boss Antonio Conte.
The Italian tactician will reportedly meet Marina Granovskaia in Mayfair this week to discuss the club’s plans for the future in terms of transfer negotiations.
Both Alexis Sanchez and Lukaku are not willing to sign new deals with Arsenal and Everton respectively and that’s why Conte is reported to have prioritized their signings.
The Chile star runs out of his contract in June 2018 and although Arsenal are not eager to sell their star to their hatred rivals, Sanchez has recently claimed that he wants to stay in London in the future and Chelsea seems to be a club that can match the player’s expectations.
As for Lukaku, Everton refused to sell him to Chelsea last summer, but the striker’s recent contract snub means he wants to leave the club and the Blues are ready to offer him to return to Stamford Bridge.
