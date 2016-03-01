The controversial events surrounding Chelsea striker Diego Costa’s omission from Saturday’s squad that beat Leicester City 3-0 at the King Power Stadium have dominated the back pages this weekend.





This morning’s Sun newspaper claims that the 28-year-old Spanish striker has told close friends that he “hates English football and hates the FA” as a potential lucrative move to China draws ever nearer. The journal also states that the volatile frontman has been looking for a move away from Stamford Bridge since November in spite of last week’s reported training ground bust-up which resulted in the player being dropped for the trip to the champions.

Costa has a contract at the West London club until 2019 and it’s believed that Chelsea will not sell their star-striker until next summer. Latest reports claim that Chinese Super-League club Tianjin Quanjian have already tabled an £80 million offer for the player with a salary believed to be worth £30 million tax free plus a £5 million signing-on fee.



A source close to the club managed by former Italian playing legend Fabio Cannavaro stated that; “Costa is the No 1 target and we know that he wants to come here. The personal terms have been agreed in principle. But Chelsea are adamant they do not want to sell at least until the end of their season.”