Chelsea could sack Conte before the end of the season: Luis Enrique or Pochettino to replace him?
02 February at 12:35English newspapers are in absolutely no doubt that Chelsea and Antonio Conte will go their separate ways at the end of the season, if not before. There is now an irreparable fracture in the relationship between the coach and his bosses. The ex-Juventus tactician did not feel adequately supported during last month’s transfer window. He wanted to sign Alex Sandro, Virgil van Dijk and Alexis Sánchez; instead he got Emerson Palmieri, Ross Barkley and Olivier Giroud. The club believe they satisfied his demands, and were pleased to bring in cheaper options.
According to esteemed football writer Gabriele Marcotti, Conte could be sacked should his side lose to Watford, such is the Blues hieraarchy’s frustration with his conduct. It is inevitable that he will leave in June regardless, and so the Stamford Bridge chiefs are already sounding out possible replacements. Mauricio Pochettino and Luis Enrique would seem to be the two favourites at the moment, while it is reported that Conte would gladly accept a return to the national team technical area.
(Corriere dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
