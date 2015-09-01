Chelsea, Courtois' agent reveals: 'I am always in contacts with Real Madrid'
07 February at 23:25Chelsea have been struggling a little of late as Antonio Conte's future remains to be in heavy doubt. Other than Conte, Thibaut Courtois' future is also in doubt. Here is what his agent (Christophe Henrotay) had to say on his client's future as he spoke to Voetbal (via TribalFootball):
" Courtois? I am always in contact with Real Madrid. Thibaut's situation is under review at the moment so let's see what will happen in the future. It's clear that many clubs have interest in him including Real Madrid. Courtois is a goalkeeper who makes you win multiple games and trophies. These type of players won't come cheap".
Real Madrid have been interested in Thibaut Courtois for some time now as the Belgian keeper might eventually leave Chelsea. He appeared in 32 games in 2017-18 for the Blues as he is viewed as one of the best keepers in the world. He certainly won't come cheap as Real Madrid might soon give it a go...
