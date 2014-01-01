Chelsea, Courtois on his future: 'Here is where I would like to play...'

Thibaut Courtois is viewed as one of the best keepers in the world as he has been very good this season too for Antonio Conte's Chelsea. Real Madrid had strong interest in him and in United goalkeeper De Gea this past summer but in the end, Zidane's club opted to stick with Keylor Navas for the time being. Here is what Courtois had to say about his future as he spoke to LaSexta :



"Everyone knows that because of my personnal situation (his two kids grew up in Madrid), Spain is a country that attracts me a lot. If it is not soon, perhaps within a few years from now...". This is a pretty clear signal that he would like to return to play in Spain (most probably with Real Madrid or Barcelona) as his future remains in doubt. Real Madrid have been working on this front as they would like to get Courtois sooner rather than later. His current contract with Chelsea is set to expire in 2019...